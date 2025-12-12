One scout still sees David Reinbacher as a top-pairing defenseman in the NHL

David Reinbacher continues to polarize.

TVA Sports' Nicolas Cloutier has just written an article about the defenseman. And clearly, a Western scout's assessment of the Habs prospect is going to be the talk of the town.

And why? Because he sees Reinbacher in his soup.

I still see David Reinbacher as a defenseman who can be a #2 in the NHL along with Lane Hutson. – Western scout

The journalist recalls that, at the time he was drafted, Reinbacher was in high demand. Several teams wanted to get their hands on him to make him a defenseman of the future.

Teams were snapping up David Reinbacher in his draft year. Pascal Vincent is confident we'll see the 2023 beast again. One NHL scout is maintaining his projection for a #2 defenseman. https://t.co/Z84gq0L5nQ – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 12, 2025

The Canadiens know that the defenseman is part of their plan, and I'm sure that in the Montreal offices, they're thinking that if he could become a good complement to his friend Lane Hutson, that would be perfect.

No need to be the first right-handed defender: Noah Dobson is there.

That's why the Canadiens' plan is to bring Reinbacher back to where he was in 2023, before injuries put the brakes on his progress on the ice.

Pascal Vincent is on the case. He wants to get back to the monster Reino was two years ago.

If he can become that defenseman again and eat up NHL minutes, it may not be enough in many people's eyes for a fifth-round pick… but it would be a good piece of the puzzle that would be settled.

However, since he's often injured, there's less certainty than before in his case. He really needs a big year playing a lot and cutting off a lot of opposing defensive plays.

