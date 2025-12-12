Baseball

MLB in brief: Maikel Garcia puts down roots in Kansas City | Christopher Morel in Miami
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Maikel Garcia puts down roots in Kansas City | Christopher Morel in Miami
Credit: MLB

Maikel Garcia puts down roots in Kansas City

He has signed a five-year contract.

Todd Frazier on the Mets

He just can't believe it.

Jose Ramirez at the World Classic

Logical.

Christopher Morel in Miami

Nice bet.

Stephen Vogt stays in Cleveland

The manager has signed a contract extension ahead of the 2025 season.

Orelvis Martinez invited to Nationals camp

Will he fit in?

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!