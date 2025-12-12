MLB in brief: Maikel Garcia puts down roots in Kansas City | Christopher Morel in Miami

Maikel Garcia puts down roots in Kansas City

He has signed a five-year contract.

Deal, as @anne__rogers said, is $57M for five years with a maximum value of $85M when factoring in option and escalators. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2025

Todd Frazier on the Mets

He just can't believe it.

Todd Frazier eviscerates Mets for not re-signing Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz: ‘Who would want to go there? ‘ https://t.co/jY4FheCirr pic.twitter.com/jdC1FDAnJH – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 12, 2025

Jose Ramirez at the World Classic

Logical.

José Ramírez intends to play for The Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/S76Txbz6OM – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 12, 2025

Christopher Morel in Miami

Nice bet.

Source confirms: Free agent Christopher Morel in agreement with Marlins on one-year contract, pending physical. Expected to mostly play 1B. Hope is Marlins hitting coach Pedro Guerrero will unlock him. First: @mikedeportes – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 12, 2025

Stephen Vogt stays in Cleveland

The manager has signed a contract extension ahead of the 2025 season.

Turns out Stephen Vogt and Guards reached an extension before the start of the 2025 season. Terms not announced. Said Vogt, “My family and I love that we will be in Cleveland for a long time.” G's have won 2 AL Central titles in Vogt's first two years. – paul hoynes (@hoynsie) December 12, 2025

Orelvis Martinez invited to Nationals camp

Will he fit in?

Orelvis Martinez, who signed a MiLB deal for 2026 with the Nats back in September, will attempt to earn a roster spot in big-league camp next spring. Former Blue Jay alert https://t.co/r2A2TqfP62 – Thomas Hall (@Hall_Thomas_) December 12, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.