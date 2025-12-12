Marc-Antoine Dequoy’s contract: Negotiations take an unexpected turn

The Alouettes' salary cap management has been the subject of much discussion in recent days, and the signing of Geoffrey Cantin-Arku has rekindled speculation surrounding the future of Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

By confirming the departure of Darnell Sankey, the organization now seems to be directing its resources towards the return of one of its most influential players, a scenario that aligns with general manager Danny Maciocia's internal priorities.

Although the latter is usually discreet when it comes to negotiations, his silence in recent weeks regarding Dequoy has intrigued. The 31-year-old defensive midfielder remains a crucial element, as much for his leadership as for his impact on the Montreal tertiary.

“I've said it before and I'll say it again: there are choices to be made. Some people tell me about Marc-Antoine and others tell me about [Darnell] Sankey… We have 26 players who are free agents. All 26 won't be back.” – Danny Maciocia via a Journal de Montréal article

His presence in the locker room, combined with his role as team ambassador, makes him a difficult player to replace. The time now seems ripe to finalize a new commitment that would satisfy both the athlete and the organization.

The current market also favors Dequoy. Aware of his value and well represented by his agent Sasha Ghavami, he is approaching discussions from a position of strength. However, both parties are looking to find common ground that respects the salary constraints imposed by the CFL, while recognizing the player's contributions.

A contractual structure to be reassessed

According to reports circulating in Canadiens football circles, Dequoy's salary for the last two years was in the region of $150,000 per season. Part of this remuneration came from agreements linked to off-field organizational activities, an element which could once again play a role in the current negotiations.

The circumstances created by Cantin-Arku's extension and Sankey's departure indicate that the door is wide open for an imminent agreement. For fans and the team alike, Dequoy's return would send a strong signal that Montreal intends to preserve the core of its defense while respecting its salary strategy.

