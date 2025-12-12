Jakub Dobes: if this continues, he could be the one to return to Laval

Jacob Fowler is undoubtedly the flavor of the moment in town. The young goalie was very solid in front of the Habs net yesterday… and it was different from what we've seen from the club's goalies in recent weeks.

This is particularly true of Samuel Montembeault, but it's also true of Jakub Dobes. And it's the latter we need to talk about.

Since Fowler was recalled, Dobes has been a bit of an odd man out in front of the net. He's been skipping reps in practice, and yesterday he was on the catwalk rather than on his team's bench.

And that's what prompted Stéphane Waite, on 98.5 FM today, to mention a scenario in which Jakub (and not Jacob) would eventually be sent back to Laval.

It should be remembered that Dobes, like Fowler, does not need to go through waivers. Montembeault, on the other hand, is not exempt.

Fowler's first step with the Canadiens | “He has the character to play in a market like Montreal” – Stéphane Waite https://t.co/CiSYHZ6rBA – 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) December 12, 2025

And in reality, this scenario is not out of the question. If the Habs see that Fowler continues to be on fire, they won't lose much by sending Dobes back to Laval to find his feet.

Best of all, he'd get a lot more reps than if he stayed in a third goalie role in town. And if Fowler starts to pull out all the stops, Dobes could be recalled at that point.

What is clear, however, is that the next few days will be decisive in the matter of goalie management. We're expecting to see Fowler back tomorrow against the Rangers (although even then, it's not guaranteed), but it's much less clear about Sunday night's game.

And above all, we don't know who the backup will be for these games. Suppose Montembeault is in front of the net on Sunday (which would make sense, given that he's the veteran): will it be Dobes or Fowler sitting on the bench?

If Fowler continues to perform, sending him back to Laval will be very difficult. And all of a sudden, the idea of seeing Dobes back in the Rocket net in the short term can't be ruled out.

It won't happen tomorrow morning… but it could happen sooner than we think.

