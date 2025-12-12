If Sidney Crosby wants to play with a true elite goalie, Jacob Fowler is in Montreal

Last night, the Canadiens won in Pittsburgh. Jacob Fowler was so good he's officially been called the savior of the Canadiens.

The Penguins, on the other hand, never recovered. So they shipped Tristan Jarry off to cold Edmonton, preferring to sign Stuart Skinner to lead the club to the Promised Land.

And if Sidney Crosby wants to play with a truly elite goalie, Jacob Fowler is in Montreal.

Obviously, everyone understands (I hope, at least) that I put more mustard in my headline and intro than the client was asking for. Fowler hasn't been labeled the savior of the Montreal Canadiens.

He was good yesterday, though.

The Penguins didn't get Skinner to save the club, and Jarry wasn't traded because he lost yesterday. The Oilers just thought it was better to have him than to try, again, to win with Stuart Skinner.

But what's true is that the Penguins, who are in a playoff race, still chose to trade their #1 goaltender.

I wonder how Sidney Crosby sees it this morning. After all, Kyle Dubas has just taken his #1 goalie away from him after a promising start to the season.

Would you be pissed if you were him? Probably, yes.

I also wonder if the club hasn't sent a message to the captain: we have a rebuilding plan and we intend to follow it. Because what has just been done is clearly a move from a bottom-of-the-ranking organization.

It's easy to ask: is Crosby getting close to asking for a trade following today's personnel move? And if so, where does Montreal rank in his heart?

Obviously, if he is traded, it could very well be to Denver, with Nathan MacKinnon. In the short term, his chances of winning are better there than anywhere else.

And Scott Wedgewood gets the job done in front of the New-Nordic net.

Jacob Fowler is no joke, but even though he did well yesterday, I agree with colleague Maxime Truman: one day at a time in his case.

That said, it's true that for the “Crosby in Montreal” narrative that refuses to die, the last 24 hours haven't been bad.

overtime

