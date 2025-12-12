This off-season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have already acquired the best reliever available, Edwin Diaz. But the work is certainly not over under the hot California sun.

In fact, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports that the two-time defending World Series champions would not be opposed to sending Tyler Glasnow elsewhere.

Tyler Glasnow's name has come up in discussions, and the Dodgers wouldn't be opposed to his departure. He's poised to earn a combined total of $60 million over the next two years, with either a $30 million club option or a $21.6 million player option in 2028. Perhaps he could be part of the package that brings Tarik Skubal to L.A.

Whether it's for Skubal or to address their one small remaining deficiency, the outfield, Glasnow could help improve an already more than solid club.

If not in Detroit, the 32-year-old could easily find himself elsewhere in Major League Baseball, as the quality of his work on the mound continues to seduce many MLB executives. There are certainly a fair share of teams that will be counting on his return to health to acquire his services. Because the problem with Glasnow is certainly not his performance, but his availability.

The big right-hander had shoulder problems in 2025, after missing the entire playoffs in 2024 with an elbow injury. This season, he has made just 18 starts and pitched just 90 and one-third innings, posting a record of four wins against three losses with an earned-run average of 3.19.

Glasnow has exceeded 100 innings only once in his ten-year career in the Manfred Tour, and since joining the Dodgers in December 2023, he has made just 40 starts.

