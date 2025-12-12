Danny Jansen gets two-year deal in Texas

For the first time since leaving Toronto, Danny Jansen has bought himself some stability.

After spending half a season in Boston, Tampa Bay, and Milwaukee, the former Blue Jays catcher has managed to get his hands on a two-season contract for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns.

It's with the Texas Rangers (who recently said goodbye to Jonah Heim) that the catcher has reached an agreement. He will earn at least $14.5 million in all, which is interesting, all the same.

For the first time in his life, he'll be attending a practice camp in Arizona and not in the Tampa Bay area.

In addition to signing catcher Danny Jansen to a two-year, $14.5 million contract, the Texas Rangers are also in agreement on one-year contracts with right-handed reliever Alexis Díaz and left-hander Tyler Alexander, sources tell ESPN. @ByRobertMurray had the Jansen news first. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2025

The Rangers are in on the action, as the Texas club has also acquired two relievers. One of them is Alexis Diaz, brother of the Los Angeles Dodgers' new closer specialist.

Alexis Diaz and Tyler Alexander have both been signed to one-year contracts.

