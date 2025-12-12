Baseball

Danny Jansen gets two-year deal in Texas
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
For the first time since leaving Toronto, Danny Jansen has bought himself some stability.

After spending half a season in Boston, Tampa Bay, and Milwaukee, the former Blue Jays catcher has managed to get his hands on a two-season contract for the 2026 and 2027 campaigns.

It's with the Texas Rangers (who recently said goodbye to Jonah Heim) that the catcher has reached an agreement. He will earn at least $14.5 million in all, which is interesting, all the same.

For the first time in his life, he'll be attending a practice camp in Arizona and not in the Tampa Bay area.

The Rangers are in on the action, as the Texas club has also acquired two relievers. One of them is Alexis Diaz, brother of the Los Angeles Dodgers' new closer specialist.

Alexis Diaz and Tyler Alexander have both been signed to one-year contracts.

