Blue Jays: reliever Tyler Rogers signs $37 million contract

The Blue Jays are in action.

After acquiring reliever Chase Lee (from the Tigers) earlier today, Ross Atkins has added another piece to his bullpen: right-handed pitcher Tyler Rogers.

Rogers signed a three-year contract (with a Rogers-owned club) valued at $37 million. There's an option in the contract for a fourth year, so the deal could rise to no less than $48M.

No, the Blue Jays aren't kidding.

Free-agent reliever Tyler Rogers in agreement with Blue Jays on three-year, $37M contract with vesting option, source tells @TheAthletic. Value with option is $48M. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2025

Details to come…

This content was created with the help of AI.