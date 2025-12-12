Blue Jays: a five-year extension for Mark Shapiro

With the Toronto Blue Jays' extraordinary 2025 season, it became inevitable that President and CEO Mark Shapiro's contract would be extended on a long-term basis.

And now it's done, with Rogers Communications formalizing a five-year pact this morning (Friday). Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

OFFICIAL: Rogers Communications today announced the five-year contract renewal of Mark Shapiro as President & CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays pic.twitter.com/Z5D3lz3Ilu – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 12, 2025

The opportunity to lead the Blue Jays organization over the past ten years has been incredibly rewarding. Together, we've built an organization with people who care deeply about baseball and are extremely proud to be Team Canada. I'm grateful and honored to be able to continue that work.

The opposite would have been surprising, with Shapiro already loudly proclaiming his desire to stay in Toronto and the Jays coming within inches of winning their first World Series since 1993 this fall.

Shapiro had left the Cleveland Guardians to join the Blue Jays at the end of the 2015 season on the terms of a five-year contract. The 58-year-old then signed for another five years in 2020, and has now agreed to stay at least five more years in the Ontario metropolis.

For his part, Ross Atkins, who worked under Shapiro in Cleveland, was hired as the Blue Jays' general manager in December 2015 and is under contract until the end of the 2026 season.

The Jays posted a regular-season record of 777 wins against 741 losses under Shapiro and advanced to the American League Championship Series in his first season with a lineup mostly composed by former general manager Alex Anthopoulos. Toronto reached the playoffs again in 2020, 2022, and 2023, but it was only this year that they returned to the Championship Series before pushing the World Series to the limit.

One of Shapiro's greatest achievements since his arrival is certainly the construction of a new development complex in Dunedin, Florida, and the massive renovations to the Rogers Centre. The ultimate goal, however, will always be to win the Fall Classic title.

This content was created with the help of AI.