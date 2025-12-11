Top 4: A battle of goalies did not take place

Last night in the NHL, only four games were played.

Three of the four games ended in a goal.

Here are the results and highlights:

The @SeattleKraken capped Wednesday's slate with a comeback victory that saw another late tying goal, a trend that continued from the action on Tuesday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/uFaSPLuNz1 pic.twitter.com/OrpQheaQAY – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 11, 2025

1. Flames goalie waited in the middle of the ice for a fight

In Calgary, the Red Wings were the visitors, and it didn't start well for the home side.

The visitors took a four-goal lead at one point.

Larkin takes it end-to-end to extend the Red Wings' lead : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/aTim7RD4pm – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2025

The Flames never gave up, however, and scored three goals to cut the deficit to one.

They may never have been able to tie the game, but they showed great resilience.

Flames have rallied three in a row to make it a one goal game in the third pic.twitter.com/AvHh8Wr653 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 11, 2025

We were almost treated to a goalie brawl.

After a skirmish in Detroit territory, Flames goalie Devin Cooley showed up in the middle of the ice.

He and John Gibson never threw down the gloves, however.

Devin Cooley was waiting at center ice for a goalie fight pic.twitter.com/uUya4UgXQN – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 11, 2025

2. A duel of uniforms in Chicago

Rangers-Blackhawks, in Chicago: both teams wore their dark jerseys.

It made for a nice visual spectacle, anyway.

Nothing will beat the Nordiques-Canadiens duel in January, however.

But yesterday in Chicago, the Blackhawks dominated. They won 3-0 and Spencer Knight recorded a 21-save shutout.

A PERFECT KNIGHT Spencer Knight stops all 21 shots he faced for the seventh @pepsi shutout of his career! pic.twitter.com/TozK7VqLVN – NHL (@NHL) December 11, 2025

Louis Crevier scored the first goal of the game and the game-winning shorthanded goal.

Louis Crevier gets the first of the game shorthanded! pic.twitter.com/WF9eQUlkZX – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 11, 2025

And Tyler Bertuzzi scored his team's third goal later in the duel.

Connor Bedard did it all on the sequence.

some crafty work pic.twitter.com/wFupmjMxKV – Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 11, 2025

3. Panthers win in the last minute

Things aren't going well for the Mammoth, which isn't winning anymore.

Yesterday they lost again, this time to the Panthers, and are now 2-7-0 in their last nine games.

Anton Lundell gave his team the win in the last minute of the game.

LUNDELL SCORES WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT TO TAKE THE W!! pic.twitter.com/bCrj85ojSa – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 11, 2025

It can't be said that Karel Vejmelka didn't do everything he could to keep his team in the game.

He made a series of fine saves.

Karel Vejmelka shows off with a few crazy saves of his own pic.twitter.com/PYlXjgqGzQ – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2025

His opponent Sergei Bobrovsky was good, too.

He stopped 27 of the 30 pucks directed at him.

And he made one of the finest saves of the year.

4. Kraken forces overtime in final moments and wins

I don't know what's going on in the NHL this week, but it seems like every game that goes to overtime has seen a team create a tie in the final moments.

Just yesterday, the Kraken tied it with 24.8 seconds to force overtime.

Last minute goals this week pic.twitter.com/6eo8vcbad9 – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 11, 2025

And in overtime, Vince Dunn gave his team the win with a slap shot from the point.

Seattle won 3-2.

BEEN THERE, DUNN THAT After the Kraken tied it late, Vince Dunn completes the comeback with a Subway Canada OT winner pic.twitter.com/D1qSF7b2zx – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2025

The defenseman, who finished the game with a goal and two assists, became the second player from the young franchise to reach the 200-point plateau.

Still.

Eeli Tolvanen also stood out with two assists.

And in net, Joey Daccord turned aside 24 of the 26 shots he faced.

Overtime

– This set the tone for the Flames.

Joel Farabee has the Flames on the board with a penalty shot goal pic.twitter.com/GgrJTWJzq4 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2025

– Players with two or more points.

– Big Thursday action.