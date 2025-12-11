Things are going so well for Christian Dvorak that the Flyers are considering extending his contract

Things are (awfully) going well for Christian Dvorak in Philadelphia.

The center has rediscovered the offensive touch he had in junior: D-vo has scored 19 points in 28 games this season… and is on track for a 55-point campaign if he can keep up the pace.

His best in a single season? That was in 19-20, when he finished the campaign with 38 points – including 18 goals – in 70 games…

Things are going so well for Dvorak that the Flyers are starting to think about extending his contract. At least, that's what we were told in a recent Daily Faceoff article:

According to a source close to the Flyers, although no contract discussions have yet begun, the team would be willing to extend Dvorak's contract if the former Canadiens forward continues to fit in well with the group, particularly with Zegras. – Anthony Di Marco

Dvorak signed a one-season contract with the Flyers last summer. His deal pays $5.4 million for the 25-26 campaign:

As #LetsGoFlyers' offseason additions keep flourishing, will contract talks accelerate? The Flyers have an idea what they want with their pending free agents but aren't in a rush to close any of the deals, writes @ADiMarco25:https://t.co/O18XqKEFDG – Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) December 9, 2025

D-vo really seems to have found his niche in Philly.

Not only does he produce… but he's also used as the center of his team's first line. He's playing with Trevor Zegras and Travis Konecny… and that's producing some really interesting results right now.

Especially since the Flyers would be in the playoffs if they started tonight in the NHL…

But there's also a good chance the veteran will be traded by the Flyers between now and the deadline if the club falls apart.

It would be logical to think that Daniel Brière would want to take advantage of this opportunity to maximize the player's value by making him available on the market… because we know how rare center players who could change addresses are right now on said market.

But hey. Still, it's interesting to know that the Flyers are considering the idea of extending his contract, since things are going so well for him right now.

We didn't know this Dvorak in Montreal…

