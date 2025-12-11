The habs still have faith in Monty (and isn’t that aggressive on the market for a goalie)

Things haven't been going well for Samuel Montembeault since the start of the season.

The goalie has lost his bearings and it's been difficult for him lately. He no longer seems to have his coach's confidence, and that's normal in a way… because Martin St-Louis has to choose the goalie who gives him the best chance of winning.

And that hasn't been the case with Montembeault for some time.

But Pierre LeBrun set the record straightin a TSN segment: the Habs still trust Montembeault and haven't given up yet. LeBrun went on to say that Kent Hughes isn't being extremely aggressive in the market for a goaltender… because he wants to wait and see if the situation can be resolved internally.

Is this the right decision? Only time will tell…

EARLY TRADING – @PierreVLeBrun on the Habs' situation in net, the Olympic refs and the officiating standard and who handles potential discipline during the tournament: https://t.co/XmhYTa9dxl Watch an expanded Insider Trading later today on SportsCentre & https://t.co/BQGeAnETfN pic.twitter.com/Di1h5vs7Af – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 11, 2025

Right now, the Canadiens have three goalies with them up top. Jacob Fowler, Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault.

But Pierre LeBrun also made a point of mentioning this: Fowler's NHL stay may be short. The Canadiens will send him down if he's struggling and the club feels it's better for Fowler to develop in the AHL.

It makes sense.

You don't want to burn the kid, after all. The Canadiens' defense is all crooked right now, and Fowler alone can't save the team's season on the ice. That's not his role… and it's not what we're going to ask of him either.

Ultimately, then, the goaltending situation in Montreal will depend on how the guys perform over the next few days. So, may the best man win… and it will be interesting to see which goaltender will be able to take over and get things back on track in front of the net.

Stay tuned.

