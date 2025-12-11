The Habs may have the worst “bottom-6” in the NHL right now

Jake Evans won't be playing tomorrow.

The Canadiens have announced that he has left the team for personal reasons and will join the club in New York, ahead of Saturday's game against the Rangers.

But we don't know if he'll play either. According to Luc Gélinas, the center forward has left to see a doctor in Philadelphia because of a foot injury. We'll have more news on that front in the next few days.

In Evans' absence, one thing is clear: the Canadiens' bottom-6 is playing hard… and not just about, either.

On the third line at this morning's practice, we found Alexandre Texier, Owen Beck (taking Evans' place) and Josh Anderson. The fourth line was made up of Brendan Gallagher, Joe Veleno and Jared Davidson.

Among this group, there are players (Anderson, Veleno, and Gallagher) who are struggling. There are inexperienced guys like Beck and Davidson… and there's Texier, who only arrived in town in the last few weeks.

If you'd told me back in September that Texier, Beck, and Andy were going to form the team's third line on December 10… I'd have really called you crazy. That's what's happening right now…

Caufield – Suzuki – Bolduc

Slaf – Kapanen – Demidov

Texier – Beck (Evans) – Anderson

Gallagher – Veleno – Davidson https://t.co/kBd7yGcfrY – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 10, 2025

Five years from now, we'll look at the Canadiens' current roster (the one from December 10, 2025) and say this:

Uh… What's that?

It reminds me of when Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield were injured during the 2022-2023 season and the Canadiens' lineup was awful at the end of the season. You can see for yourself:

Good game everyone. Tonight's lineup vs Carolina Harvey-Pinard-Suzuki -Ylonen

Hoffman-Drouin-Anderson

Pitlick-Dvorak-Gurianov

Pezzetta-Tierney-Belzile Matheson-Savard

Edmundson-Wideman

Harris-Kovacevic Allen pic.twitter.com/FFJOXQv7k9 – HFTV (@HFTVSports) March 7, 2023

There's an important nuance here.

Kirby Dach will return to action soon and Alex Newhook is injured. Those are already two big chunks of the team's top-9… and adding Evans to the list on top of that creates a pretty big hole in the Canadiens' bottom-6.

But the end result is the same. The Habs have a crying lack of depth in their lineup right now, and that could hurt the team's results by the time the injured players return.

The best players will have to step up, to put it another way. And here, you'll understand that I'm referring to the guys on the team's top two lines…

Overtime

– Nope.

AGREE OR DISAGREE Phil Danault would be a nice acquisition for the Habs this year! https://t.co /dUGHntgKHX pic.twitter.com/gK9tpPw8oi – Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) December 10, 2025

– Good for him!

– Well done.

#Isles photographer Bruce Bennett will become the first photographer to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame tonight in Minnesota! Read all about Bruce and his journey https://t.co/SQjWAvgqA5 – New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 10, 2025

– Great moment.