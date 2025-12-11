Hockey

The Canadiens (illegally) prevented Jacob Fowler from speaking to the media yesterday
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Canadiens (illegally) prevented Jacob Fowler from speaking to the media yesterday
Credit: YouTube

Yesterday, I wrote about my feeling that Martin St-Louis and the Canadiens organization were trying to protect Jacob Fowler from the Montreal media circus.

And it seems to be continuing.

Accordingto Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports), the Canadiens had no right to prevent Fowler from talking to the media after yesterday's practice in Brossard. But the club did.

Recall that Fowlerdid overtime after yesterday's practice. But at some point, Marc de Foy reports that the goalie was back in the locker room.

The media, however, were forbidden to chat with him.

We all understand that the Habs, who are protecting Fowler and have refused to say who will be in net tonight, want to let the youngster concentrate on his game.

And the Habs certainly won't be playing that game until Saturday, which really suggests that Fowler has to play tonight.

But in the end, the issue becomes a distraction. So much is being done to protect Fowler that he's in the news more than ever.

Can't wait for his first game (tonight, possibly) to break the ice.

We all agree that the first recall of Jacob Fowler's career is coming sooner than expected. We couldn't foresee it happening in December.

But since the Habs don't trust their regular goalies(whether because they've broken them or not) and we didn't want to drop him down the standings, the “electroshock” solution was chosen.

Will Jacob Fowler react well? And if not, will it break him – Cayden Primeau-style – or not?

The answer in the coming weeks.


overtime

– Interesting.

– Absence for the Swiss.

– 30 years ago, Patrick Roy won his first game with the Colorado club. And tonight, Jacob Fow- ah pis laissez faire.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!