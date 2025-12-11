State of play: The habs are falling at an impressive rate…

The last few weeks have been… difficult for the Montreal Canadiens.

After a smashing start to the season, the team is no longer capable of winning on a regular basis. There's inconsistency in the club's play, and some guys (insert Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault, especially) aren't getting the job done on the ice.

It doesn't help when that happens.

That said, the Canadiens' reputation is also taking a hit. A month ago, on November 13, the NHL ranked the Canadiens as the 6th best club in the league.

But in the latest edition of the NHL's strength report, the Canadiens were ranked 16th best in the league. It's amazing how fast the Habs are going downhill:

In reality, it's only natural that the Canadiens should fall so drastically in the NHL's top club rankings.

The club, after all, has just six wins in its last 17 games. But there's more to it than that… because during this stretch, we've also seen the Canadiens fall to:

Kings (5-1)

Stars (7-0)

Capitals (8-4)

Avalanche (7-2)

Lightning (6-2)

These are not “small” defeats, we agree. The Canadiens were simply no match for these clubs (who are among the NHL's elite)… and it just goes to show how far the Montreal team has to go before it can solidify its place among the Bettman circuit's top teams.

There's a long way to go, but hey. The club is still rebuilding, and when it's done, we'll be hoping to see more wins on a regular basis. But we're not there yet.

