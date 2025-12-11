Scott Boras wants Kyle Tucker to sign before Cody Bellinger

According to what Brendan Kuty reports on The Athletic, Scott Boras would like Kyle Tucker, the #1 fish on the free agent market right now, to sign before Cody Bellinger.

Remember that Bellinger is represented by Boras, but Tucker is not.

There have been indications Scott Boras could be waiting for Kyle Tucker to sign before concluding a deal for Cody Bellinger, according to a source briefed on talks. The Yankees continue to work on the rest of the roster behind the scenes. READ: https://t.co/EKbSe4zsXd – Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) December 11, 2025

We agree that Tucker has a smaller market (in terms of teams) than Bellinger because of the salary he'll command. The former Astros and Cubs player could sign a contract twice as big as the one that played in the Bronx in 2025.

What Boras would like to create is a sense of urgency among the teams that will have missed out on Tucker.

If this is the case, it reflects the values of a Boras client: we let others choose their destination, and we'll choose low on the money later in the winter.

I'm not saying Tucker won't sign for the money. But if he signs first, there won't be the same sense of urgency among teams, which could affect the price downward.

Bellinger has been linked to several teams, but the two that surely need his services the most are the Yankees and Mets. The Yankees can't lose him… and the Mets need to replace the bat of Pete Alonso, who will continue his career in Baltimore.

That said, it should be noted that Tucker isn't expected to sign with either New York team right now. The Blue Jays are surely the favorites in this matter, which can change quickly.

But never mind: if Tucker doesn't sign with New York, it will create a sense of urgency in the offices of both Big Apple teams. That's for sure.

To be continued.

This content was created with the help of AI.