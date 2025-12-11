Baseball

Robert Suarez signs with Atlanta
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: MLB

The Atlanta Braves missed the playoffs in 2025. So Alex Anthopoulos had to take steps to turn things around to ensure a return to the elite in 2026.

It started with the return of Raisel Iglesias and yesterday, Mike Yastrzemski was signed. Today, it's Robert Suarez's turn to head to Georgia.

The relief pitcher has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old had several two-year offers (or at least, teams wanted to give him two years), but the Braves agreed to go for three years.

With the Braves already counting on Iglesias, Suarez has signed on to pitch the eighth inning. He accepted a good contract, but to form a duo of death.

For the past two years, both guys have been among the elite for saves. Iglesias was in Atlanta and Suarez was in San Diego.

The Blue Jays and Mets, two clubs that really need help in the bullpen, chatted to Suarez. You'd think the pitcher would choose to go to one of those cities.

But of course, that didn't happen.

Pete Fairbanks, another big reliever on the market, thus becomes an option for the Blue Jays and Mets. But they certainly won't be the only ones in the picture.

To be continued.

  • Akil Baddoo to Milwaukee.

  • Mark Leiter Jr. to Sacramento.

  • Hoby Milner in Chicago.

