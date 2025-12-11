Robert Suarez signs with Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves missed the playoffs in 2025. So Alex Anthopoulos had to take steps to turn things around to ensure a return to the elite in 2026.

It started with the return of Raisel Iglesias and yesterday, Mike Yastrzemski was signed. Today, it's Robert Suarez's turn to head to Georgia.

The relief pitcher has agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract.

The soon-to-be 35-year-old had several two-year offers (or at least, teams wanted to give him two years), but the Braves agreed to go for three years.

BREAKING: Closer Robert Suarez and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract, sources tell ESPN. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2025

With the Braves already counting on Iglesias, Suarez has signed on to pitch the eighth inning. He accepted a good contract, but to form a duo of death.

For the past two years, both guys have been among the elite for saves. Iglesias was in Atlanta and Suarez was in San Diego.

Between Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias, Atlanta now has two of the five relievers with the most saves over the last two seasons. With a healthy Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Spencer Strider, plus a full season from Hurston Waldrep, their pitching could take a huge leap. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2025

The Blue Jays and Mets, two clubs that really need help in the bullpen, chatted to Suarez. You'd think the pitcher would choose to go to one of those cities.

But of course, that didn't happen.

Pete Fairbanks, another big reliever on the market, thus becomes an option for the Blue Jays and Mets. But they certainly won't be the only ones in the picture.

To be continued.

Akil Baddoo to Milwaukee.

Outfielder Akil Baddoo in agreement with Brewers on major league contract, source tells @TheAthletic. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 11, 2025

Mark Leiter Jr. to Sacramento.

As others have reported, free agent pitcher Mark Leiter Jr is in agreement with the A's on a contract. It's for 1-year at around $3 mil, sources tell ESPN. – Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) December 11, 2025

Hoby Milner in Chicago.

Milner Cubs deal is $3.75 million with incentives, per sources. – Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) December 11, 2025

