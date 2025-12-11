Phillip Danault: the Habs are in the running (and things could move very quickly)

For the past week, Phillip Danault has been at the heart of numerous transaction rumors. The Québécois, who has been on a tear with the Kings, would clearly like a fresh start.

And even if the Kings don't really seem to want to trade him, there's a feeling that they could eventually do so.

With the Habs looking for help at center, the idea of Danault coming back to town has taken on a life of its own. Danault, who might like to return to Montreal to finish out his career, could fill some of the needs in town.

And according to Frank Seravalli, who chatted about it all on Prime this evening, the Canadiens are one of the teams talking to the Kings about Danault, who is under contract until the end of next season at $5.5 million a year.

A return to Montreal therefore seems possible for the Québécois.

A future homecoming for Phillip Danault? @frank_seravalli breaks down the possibility of a reunion for Danault and the Habs. pic.twitter.com/2gPd5KOyzm – Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) December 12, 2025

And according to Seravalli, there's reason to believe that things could move (very) quickly in this regard. In fact, Seravalli says it's possible that Danault could be traded before the NHL freeze, which runs from December 20 to 27.

That means it could be settled in less than 10 days, according to the source.

Last year, Kent Hughes acquired Alexandre Carrier before the freeze. And now, according to Seravalli, we can't rule out the possibility of another Québécois being traded to the Habs a few days before Christmas.

Because, despite his difficult season (five points in 30 games), Danault would be an invaluable asset to the Habs, who are decimated by injuries, have no left-handed center, and need help on the power play. Without being a savior, he would help on many, many levels.

Overtime

– Nazem Kadri: keep an eye on the Stars.

Nick Kypreos: Tyler Seguin has yet to have surgery, but his season-ending injury has opened up a bit of a hole in the Stars' lineup; they are becoming a likely destination for Nazem Kadri should he get traded – Sportsnet (12/9) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 12, 2025

– Hehe.

Sam Dickinson DID NOT want to play for the Leafs pic.twitter.com/S3t1vULM1X – BarDown (@BarDown) December 12, 2025

– Things are heating up in MLB.