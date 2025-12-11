New defensive pairings: Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson separated tonight

For some time now, the Habs have been seriously struggling defensively. The club is giving up goals by the ton, and it's not just the goalies who are to blame.

The guys in front of them aren't doing a good job in their zone.

And tonight, with Jacob Fowler in net, Martin St-Louis has decided to stir the pot.

Note that Mike Matheson and Noah Dobson, who have been a duo since the start of the season, have been separated. Matheson is paired with Alexandre Carrier, while Dobson finds himself on Lane Hutson's right.

Jayden Struble and Adam Engström make up the third pair.

Canadiens warmup lines vs. Penguins:

Caufield-Suzuki-Bolduc

Slafkovsky-Kapanen-Demidov

Texier-Beck-Anderson

Davidson-Veleno-Gallagher

Matheson-Carrier

Hutson-Dobson

Struble-Engstrom – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 12, 2025

We know that last year, Matheson and Carrier played together at the end of the season. They were tasked with eating up the toughest minutes defensively, and you'd think St. Louis would want to bank on this duo when Sidney Crosby is on the ice.

It'll take some of the pressure off Fowler.

