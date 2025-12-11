MLB in brief: Alex Bregman linked to the Mariners | Mets in shock

Credit: Over The Monster

Alex Bregman linked to Mariners

Scott Boras talks to Seattle club.

Mets in shock

They thought Edwin Diaz would give them a chance to match the Dodgers' offer. That didn't happen.

Within, I'm told the Mets were shocked that Edwin Diaz didn't give them a chance to match or exceed his deal before agreeing to a contract with the Dodgers https://t.co/ztrU5zC2oZ – Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) December 11, 2025

Keith Hernandez (also) in shock

What's going on with the Mets (especially Pete Alonso) is beyond him.

The Mets' offseason has left one of the franchise's legends nearly “speechless.” Read more: https://t.co/UuRTNrtlTi pic.twitter.com/py2F2JjcN6 – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 11, 2025

Speaking of Alonso: his contract in Baltimore is official.

We have agreed to terms with 1B Pete Alonso on a five-year major league contract for the 2026-30 seasons. Welcome to Birdland, Pete! pic.twitter.com/PA9Wvh03DT – Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 11, 2025

Joey Gallo in demand

And as a pitcher.

Joey Gallo the pitcher is drawing interest from several teams – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2025

Rangers listen to Corey Seager

Doesn't mean he'll be traded.

