Baseball

MLB in brief: Alex Bregman linked to the Mariners | Mets in shock
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: Alex Bregman linked to the Mariners | Mets in shock
Credit: Over The Monster

Alex Bregman linked to Mariners

Scott Boras talks to Seattle club.

Mets in shock

They thought Edwin Diaz would give them a chance to match the Dodgers' offer. That didn't happen.

Keith Hernandez (also) in shock

What's going on with the Mets (especially Pete Alonso) is beyond him.

Speaking of Alonso: his contract in Baltimore is official.

Joey Gallo in demand

And as a pitcher.

Rangers listen to Corey Seager

Doesn't mean he'll be traded.

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!