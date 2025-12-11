Marc Bergevin brought Michel Therrien out of retirement and hired him as coach

In recent weeks, we've learned that Marc Bergevin has found himself a GM position.

Basically, the Kings member and former GM of the Canadiens got himself a job with the Canadian team in preparation for this year's Spengler Cup.

This was his first GM position since the one in Montreal.

But now Hockey Canada has announced the coaching staff for the tournament. And it was none other than Michel Therrien who got the job.

So, once again, he'll be spending a few weeks behind the bench.

Michel Therrien will lead as head coach at the #SpenglerCup, working alongside an experienced staff. Michel Therrien at the helm of and an experienced staff at the #SpenglerCup. https://t.co /9e5IQHlGGp

https://t.co/f ba6KDXQHO pic.twitter.com/HzzZNuExUI – Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 11, 2025

The first time Marc Bergevin had to hire a head coach as GM of the Canadiens (in 2012), it was Michel Therrien he turned to. We remember.

Then, in February 2017, Bergevin fired Therrien. And for the second time, he lost his position as coach of the Canadiens to Claude Julien.

It's nice to see there's no animosity between the two men in 2025. And it reminds us that Bergevin is old school: his contacts are important.

Too bad for him: Claude Julien and Dominique Ducharme are currently busy in the NHL.

Even if he didn't have to, Bergevin still chose to hire a French-speaking coach. Old habits die hard, I guess.

Let's not forget that Therrien is retired from hockey, but that he also recently announced his retirement from the media. But clearly, the passion for hockey is powerful.

overtime

– Interesting.

– Logical.

The agent wants to control the market. https://t.co/pwm4EDQAl4 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 11, 2025

– Read on.

The first radio ratings results are out. Although I no longer host a radio show, I'm very proud of my show last year, which scored 9.4 at this time, the highest 10 a.m. rating in the station's history. The 10 a.m. slot… – Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) December 11, 2025

– Of note.