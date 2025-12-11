Hockey

Marc Bergevin brought Michel Therrien out of retirement and hired him as coach
In recent weeks, we've learned that Marc Bergevin has found himself a GM position.

Basically, the Kings member and former GM of the Canadiens got himself a job with the Canadian team in preparation for this year's Spengler Cup.

This was his first GM position since the one in Montreal.

But now Hockey Canada has announced the coaching staff for the tournament. And it was none other than Michel Therrien who got the job.

So, once again, he'll be spending a few weeks behind the bench.

The first time Marc Bergevin had to hire a head coach as GM of the Canadiens (in 2012), it was Michel Therrien he turned to. We remember.

Then, in February 2017, Bergevin fired Therrien. And for the second time, he lost his position as coach of the Canadiens to Claude Julien.

It's nice to see there's no animosity between the two men in 2025. And it reminds us that Bergevin is old school: his contacts are important.

Too bad for him: Claude Julien and Dominique Ducharme are currently busy in the NHL.

Even if he didn't have to, Bergevin still chose to hire a French-speaking coach. Old habits die hard, I guess.

Let's not forget that Therrien is retired from hockey, but that he also recently announced his retirement from the media. But clearly, the passion for hockey is powerful.


