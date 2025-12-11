Major accident in Pittsburgh: The habs game is postponed until 7:30 p.m

The Canadiens were supposed to face the Penguins tonight at 7 p.m.

But the game can't start on time. Why not? Because there's been a major accident on a highway in Pittsburgh. As a result, many players have not yet arrived at the amphitheater.

The game will therefore be postponed until 7:30 p.m., to accommodate everyone.

There has been a major accident on a highway in Pittsburgh, which has meant that many of the team's players have not yet arrived at the arena. The game has been postponed until 7:30 p.m. @CanadiensMTL @penguins @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 11, 2025

We don't know what caused the accident in question… but in the videos/photos published by the Canadiens, we can see that there's no snow on the streets in Pittsburgh.

So it's not like in Quebec. If the game had been postponed until later tonight and was taking place in Montreal, we know why that would have been the case… #LaZizanieSurLesRoutes

I wonder how this will affect the Canadiens' preparation.

Actually…

I especially wonder how this will affect Jacob Fowler's preparation. We know that goalies can be a little weird with their pre-game preparation and that some like it when everything is perfectly synchronized.

Here's hoping it doesn't bother Fowler tonight. After all, he's about to play his first career game in the National League, and we know how special that can be…

Extension

Admittedly, you don't see this very often in the National League.

But when it does… there are solutions. And tonight, the solution was to postpone the game by 30 minutes so that the players would be ready to jump on the ice in comfort.

I don't think that's a bad thing.