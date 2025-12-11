Kaiden Guhle and Patrik Laine traveled with the team

The Canadiens are in Pittsburgh for tonight's game.

The club flew in from yesterday morning's practice in Brossard: remember that on Saturday, the Habs will (also) be in New York to take on the Rangers.

And what do you know? Patrik Laine and Kaiden Guhle, who are currently injured, are making the trip with the team. Renaud Lavoie talked about it tonight in his column with JiC:

Guhle and Laine aren't close to returning to action. They still have some way to go in their respective rehabs before getting the go-ahead from the doctors, but it's interesting nonetheless to know that they're with the club right now.

And it doesn't seem to surprise me either, in a way. The Habs like it when the injured stay with the club… And remember, this is the mentors' trip for the Canadiens right now.

Kirby Dach is also with the club at the moment. Unlike Guhle and Laine, he was able to skate this morning in Pittsburgh… and we're still waiting to find out when he'll be fit to return to action too.

The only two players not currently with the Canadiens are Jake Evans and Alex Newhook. Evans, it should be remembered, went to Philadelphia to see a doctor(according to Luc Gélinas)… even though the Habs announced that he was absent for personal reasons.

Evans will join the team in New York.

That said, I'd have liked to see all the players named in this text in the lineup tonight. The absence of Newhook, Guhle, Dach, and Laine has been felt for a few weeks now, and they could really help the Canadiens right now.

Here's hoping Jake Evans doesn't have to stay away as long…

