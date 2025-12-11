Jacob Fowler: “Carey Price called me when the habs called me back.”

Jacob Fowler was solid in his first NHL game tonight. The young goalie looked confident, and went on to score a big win for his club.

And this confidence also gave wings to his teammates, who had a good one in the system.

Clearly, the last few days have been intense for Fowler. After all, 48 hours ago, he was still in Laval… and now he's won an NHL game.

So, after the game, Fowler talked about it in an interview with RDS… and the goalie mentioned something interesting: he received a call from Carey Price following his recall.

Price called to tell him he supported him and wished him all the best.

On RDS, Jacob Fowler just said that Carey Price reached out to him after he got called up by the Habs, saying that he's supporting him and to just have fun. pic.twitter.com/oOPfWvy25W – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 12, 2025

Price, who is a member of the Sharks organization, remains visibly involved with certain players in the Habs organization. To see that he took a few minutes of his time to give Fowler some love is pretty cool.

And you can tell the kid appreciated it too.

We know that Price, like Fowler, arrived in Montreal as the club's goalkeeper of the future. So he's in a pretty good position to know what's in store for Fowler, and he wanted to use his experience to encourage the kid.

I can't wait to see if, when his retirement becomes official, Price takes on some sort of role within the organization to mentor goalies like this. At least, he seems to be doing so unofficially at the moment.

Extension

Speaking of Price, Pierre Houde and Marc Denis also mentioned to Fowler that he emulated Price, Ken Dryden, and Patrick Roy by winning his first career game in Pittsburgh. And the kid clearly didn't get too carried away: he noted that he's still a long way from being in the same league as those goalies.

Fowler also spoke to the media after the game, explaining that he grew up a Sidney Crosby (and Marc-André Fleury) fan. So it was pretty special for him to play his first career game on the Pittsburgh side, and to do so against Crosby.