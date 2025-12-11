Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is rewarded by the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have reinforced the stability of their defensive core by confirming a two-season agreement with québécois linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku.

With this extension, the Lévis-born athlete will continue his Montreal career until the conclusion of the 2027 campaign, an announcement that delights both the organization and its fans.

Since his arrival in the Canadian Football League, Cantin-Arku has quickly established himself as a valuable asset. His imposing 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame, combined with remarkable consistency, has made him an indispensable player in the line-up. Over the past two seasons, he hasn't missed a single game.

“Geoffrey has done a great job since joining us and deserves this vote of confidence. He's getting better and better and taking on more and more responsibility. We're very happy with this agreement,” said Danny Maciocia, Alouettes GM.

In 2025, he again proved his impact, recording 38 defensive tackles and six more on special units. Add to that four quarterback sacks, an interception and three forced turnovers, and you have a set of statistics that confirms his ascension among the best national linebackers on the circuit.

His instinct, lateral quickness, and sense of play continually put the Montreal defense in a favorable position.

An impressive track record since his arrival

The 2024 season gave a taste of what Cantin-Arku could offer. In his first year in the CFL, he delivered an outstanding performance: 33 defensive tackles, five on special teams, as well as five sacks and one interception.

His efforts earned him the title of top rookie with the Alouettes, a well-deserved honor for a player who adapted instantly to the professional level.

With this extension, Montreal retains a key element of its defensive identity. Cantin-Arku represents not only the next generation of Québécois players, but also a leader in the making, ready to continue his development and guide the group towards new ambitions.

This content was created with the help of AI.