Hockey

Early arrival in North America: Alexander Zharosvky’s agent denies rumors
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Reddit

This morning, some really… interesting information appeared on X.

Basically, the Hockey News Hub account – which is well plugged in Russia – shared a tweet in which it reads: Rinat Bachirov (GM of Salavat Yulayev Ufa) says the team will release Alexander Zharovsky in a year if the player wants to play in the NHL.

Ultimately, it didn't take long for some people to get excited about this news. But…

But the person behind the Hockey News Hub account decided to dig a little deeper and spoke to the agent of the main player. The latter denied the information that came out earlier… saying that Zharovsky is under contract and that players under contract don't leave their team in Russia.

So that's that.

I don't know if there was a translation problem with Rinat Bachirov's comments… but ultimately, even if Zharovsky isn't expected to leave the KHL before the end of his contract, it's still understandable that the team won't keep him at the end of his deal.

If the player feels ready to make the leap to the National League, Salavat Yulayev Ufa won't be stubborn about keeping him in Russia. The club wants to give him the chance to live his dream and play in the National League, which is a good thing for both the player and the Montreal Canadiens organization.

In all this, let's remember two things.

1: Alexander Zharovsky's KHL contract runs until May 31, 2027. He could join the Habs after that (if the Montreal club isn't eliminated by then), but I'd expect to see him in Montreal for the 27-28 season if he keeps his full deal with his current club.

2: It's not impossible to see a young player leave before the end of his contract either.

We've seen it with Ivan Demidov and Matvei Michkov in recent years. But circumstances are always unique when it comes to an idea like this… and we can't guarantee that Zharovsky will get the same treatment either.


