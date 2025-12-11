David Reinbacher and Lane Huston live nearby and are good friends

David Reinbacher is a polarizing prospect for the Canadiens.

The fact that the Canadiens preferred him to Matvei Michkov, Ryan Leonard, and the like means that Reinbacher has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

And the day Matvei Michkov no longer looks like… that on the ice, the pressure will be even greater for the Canadiens' prospect.

Matvei might want to live in the gym next summer. https://t.co/pUt04C6y6q – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) December 11, 2025

What doesn't help the Rocket defenseman's cause, of course, is the fact that he's often been injured in recent years, since he was drafted.

This has inevitably slowed his development.

The man himself, who agreed to be interviewed by Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) recently, said that last year, when he was injured at the same time as Patrik Laine, Laine helped him keep his spirits up.

A lot of the Habs guys helped him, in fact. But Laine was particularly involved as a cripple.

David Reinbacher opened up in a generous interview in Laval this week. And we learned a lot. That he and Patrik Laine have developed a special bond. And that Lane Hutson has become one of his best friends. https://t.co/oKhYd9XJ8a – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 11, 2025

What's also interesting to note is that Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher, both youngsters, have become fast friends in recent years.

A few years ago, at the club's development camp, the two connected on the ice. And obviously, it happened off the ice too.

The two live on the same block (I don't know if that will still be the case next year, given that Hutson's budget will change) and they stick together.

They stick together… when they can. They don't have the same schedule, after all.

The guys text each other, eat together, play tricks on each other. It's nice to see that Hutson, who also took Ivan Demidov under his wing last April, likes to hang out with the guys who are destined to be part of the club's future.

I don't know if Reinbacher will be called upon to play with Hutson on a regular basis because the top-4 for the next few years is in place. But right now, if Reinbacher were NHL ready, he might be the one to replace Kaiden Guhle on the top-4…

