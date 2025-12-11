David Ettedgui publicly calls for Éric Raymond’s dismissal

The Canadiens have a problem in front of the net, and it's probably the most talked-about issue in the club's entourage right now.

Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault have lost their confidence and, as a result, we'll be seeing Jacob Fowler play his first NHL game tonight. It's come to that.

But with all the goaltending woes in Montreal, there's someone who's starting to be singled out…

That someone is Eric Raymond. Some people would like to see the goalkeeping coach fired, because he's obviously having trouble getting Monty and Dobes back in order. He can't get them back, and that's becoming a huge problem for the Canadiens and their playoff run.

David Ettedgui is one of the people who want him gone, by the way. He talked about it on BPM Sports earlier today: the only way to revive Montembeault is to fire Raymond and give him a “fresh start.”

And right now, the solution can only be logical.

With all due respect to Eric, I don't think he's done his job. – David Ettedgui

Eric Raymond was hired by the Canadiens in the summer of 2021.

It wasn't Kent Hughes or Jeff Gorton who brought him to town: it was Marc Bergevin. It would be “easier” to show him the door because he wasn't hired by the current management of the Montreal Canadiens.

Ultimately, we may be there too. It takes something to whip Monty and Dobes because, ideally, Jacob Fowler should be sent back down to allow him to continue his development in the right way.

And to revitalize the Québécois and the Czech, maybe that's what it takes, a change of goaltending coach. We need to find a solution to the problem in front of the net, because it can't go on like this, and that's why the idea of firing Raymond is starting to gain popularity lately.

Because let's face it: Dobes' and Monty's stats are really atrocious right now.

And if the Habs want to make the playoffs, it's going to take a change somewhere…

Overtime

– Yikes…

Ryan Reaves says he holds no grudges against the #leafs, but would have appreciated a little more “honesty and communication” while in limbo last season: “They basically said that I couldn't play in this league anymore. And I'm back.” – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 11, 2025

– They're too strong.

– Great news.

Québécois Xavier Parent will make his #NHL debut tonight after 166 games in the #AHL https://t.co/GENlSwnTQe – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 11, 2025

– Interesting!

CCPP INFO

ABOUBACAR SISSOKO – FC SUPRA 30-year-old midfielder Aboubacar Sissoko is currently in talks with FC Supra. After two seasons with Atlético Ottawa, he could be making a return to Quebec. He was with HFX Wanderers in 2020, then with Forge FC… pic.twitter.com/NQscbZRvQk – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) December 11, 2025

– That would be spectacular.