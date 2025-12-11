Hockey

David Ettedgui publicly calls for Éric Raymond’s dismissal
Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Screenshot - NHL.com

The Canadiens have a problem in front of the net, and it's probably the most talked-about issue in the club's entourage right now.

Jakub Dobes and Samuel Montembeault have lost their confidence and, as a result, we'll be seeing Jacob Fowler play his first NHL game tonight. It's come to that.

But with all the goaltending woes in Montreal, there's someone who's starting to be singled out…

That someone is Eric Raymond. Some people would like to see the goalkeeping coach fired, because he's obviously having trouble getting Monty and Dobes back in order. He can't get them back, and that's becoming a huge problem for the Canadiens and their playoff run.

David Ettedgui is one of the people who want him gone, by the way. He talked about it on BPM Sports earlier today: the only way to revive Montembeault is to fire Raymond and give him a “fresh start.”

And right now, the solution can only be logical.

With all due respect to Eric, I don't think he's done his job. – David Ettedgui

Eric Raymond was hired by the Canadiens in the summer of 2021.

It wasn't Kent Hughes or Jeff Gorton who brought him to town: it was Marc Bergevin. It would be “easier” to show him the door because he wasn't hired by the current management of the Montreal Canadiens.

Ultimately, we may be there too. It takes something to whip Monty and Dobes because, ideally, Jacob Fowler should be sent back down to allow him to continue his development in the right way.

And to revitalize the Québécois and the Czech, maybe that's what it takes, a change of goaltending coach. We need to find a solution to the problem in front of the net, because it can't go on like this, and that's why the idea of firing Raymond is starting to gain popularity lately.

Because let's face it: Dobes' and Monty's stats are really atrocious right now.

And if the Habs want to make the playoffs, it's going to take a change somewhere…

(Credit: Screenshot / ESPN )

