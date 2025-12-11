Confirmed: Jacob Fowler and Adam Engstrom will play tonight

Martin St-Louis confirmed his line-up for tonight's game.

The answer everyone was waiting for was given: Jacob Fowler will be tonight's starting goaltender. This means he'll be making his National League debut.

It was to be expected.

Jacob Fowler will get his first NHL start tonight in Pittsburgh… So will 3 former Habs goalies! pic.twitter.com/HDEhWrecTu – RDS (@RDSca) December 11, 2025

Samuel Montembeault will be his assistant, for those wondering. So Jakub Dobes will be in the stands in this first ménage à trois match.

Offensively, we already knew that Jake Evans would make way for Owen Beck.

And defensively? Adam Engstrom will take the place of Arber Xhekaj, who will be left out. He's the only skater who'll be bailing out from Tuesday's game… but keep in mind that the regular goaltenders will be bailing out too.

So it's all clear for tonight.

Engstrom for Xhekaj

Montembeault backing up – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 11, 2025

Obviously, as everyone knows, this will be a good challenge for Fowler. The Penguins have some good players, of course, but it's the circumstances that mean Fowler could be in for a real treat.

Will the guys stick together defensively knowing there's a kid in front of the net? To be seen.

Details to come…