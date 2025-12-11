Confirmed: Jacob Fowler and Adam Engstrom will play tonight

Martin St-Louis confirmed his line-up for tonight's game.

The answer everyone was waiting for was given: Jacob Fowler will be tonight's starting goaltender. This means he'll be making his National League debut.

It was to be expected.

Jacob Fowler will get his first NHL start tonight in Pittsburgh… So will 3 former Habs goalies! pic.twitter.com/HDEhWrecTu – RDS (@RDSca) December 11, 2025

Samuel Montembeault (who is clearly no longer ill) will be his assistant, for those wondering. So Jakub Dobes will be in the stands in this first ménage à trois match.

Offensively, we already knew that Jake Evans would make way for Owen Beck.

And defensively? Adam Engstrom will take the place of Arber Xhekaj, who will be left out. He's the only (healthy) skater to take a hit from Tuesday's game… but keep in mind that regular goalies take hits too.

Xhekaj is the easy target. But on the merits, Jayden Struble could have been penalized for Tuesday's game.

Engstrom for Xhekaj

Montembeault backing up – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 11, 2025

Of course, as everyone knows, this will be a good challenge for Jacob Fowler. The Penguins have some good players, of course, but it's the circumstances that mean Fowler could be in for a real treat.

Will the guys stick together defensively knowing there's a kid in front of the net? We'll see.

If Fowler ever has a big game, you'd think fans would be clamoring to see him again on Saturday in New York. I wonder what the Habs' plan is right now, but I imagine they don't want to give him two games in a row.

But hey. At the same time, we figured the club would wait before calling him up…

