Bo Bichette: his market is not booming

The Blue Jays will obviously be looking to add a bat soon. And overwhelmingly, the club's fans are hoping Bo Bichette will be the player signed.

Kyle Tucker is also a possibility, but it's unclear whether both could sign in town at the same time.

It's not impossible that the Blue Jays, who want to improve their club in relation to the 2025 season, will turn to Tucker first. The latter is expected to sign before Bichette, and the chances of seeing him in Toronto are relatively good.

The problem with Bichette is that, as Keegan Matheson said, his market doesn't seem to be booming at the moment.

“I don't get any sense that the Bo market is surging.”@KeeganMatheson on Bo Bichette's status in free agency. pic.twitter.com/xTtakd8EGn – OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) December 10, 2025

Let's face it: Bichette is a beautiful ball player. He can put the ball in a safe place like almost no one else in the league, which makes him an attractive player.

But right now, prices must be too high.

Bichette isn't the fastest player on the circuit, and defensively, he's deficient. He probably wants to be paid as a shortstop, even if he ends up playing second base, for example.

The Blue Jays are keeping an eye on the situation. There are rumors that the Red Sox want to wait and see if the price comes down before potentially putting him under contract.

Are other clubs in the league in the same boat? How much do big-market teams have their noses in the matter right now? These are the questions we're asking.

The more time passes, the more we wonder whether Bichette, who is attached to a qualifying offer, won't have to accept a short contract with an exit option this winter. But we say that keeping in mind that sometimes it only takes one call to change everything…

John Schneider hopes Yoshinobu Yamamoto is still tired.

John Schneider on Yoshinobu Yamamoto “I hope he's still tired” – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 9, 2025

Pete Alonso: the Red Sox weren't close to the Orioles' offer. The Cubs also met with Alonso recently.

Mason Miller traded?

The Padres are reportedly “fielding calls on virtually every one of their healthy back-end relievers.” Harold explains why he thinks San Diego should consider trading Mason Miller. MLB Network + @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/5EjbUBR0Pt – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 10, 2025

Nice addition to Atlanta.

Outfielder Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a two-year, $23 million deal that includes a third-year club option, sources tell ESPN. First on the agreement was @ByRobertMurray. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 11, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.