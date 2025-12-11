Bo Bichette AND Kyle Tucker to Toronto: Jeff Passan opens the door

Will the Blue Jays sign Bo Bichette or Kyle Tucker (or neither) this winter? That's probably a question I've been asked more often than “how's it going?” lately.

But Jeff Passan brought a different side to the story: what if the Blue Jays managed to secure the services of both star players at the same time?

Not only did the journalist, perhaps the most credible informant in baseball, slip a word about it into a text, but he also talked about it on ESPN.

Jeff Passan on ESPN tonight “I think there is definitely a chance the #BlueJays could land Tucker AND Bichette” – Trevor Fujioka (@cheftfuj) December 11, 2025

If that happens, we imagine that one of the two(perhaps Bichette, whose market is slow) won't get as big a contract as expected. After all, Dylan Cease at $210M and both hitters at big money would be intense. Rogers may have the money, but…

A lineup with Tucker and Bichette would be crazy. Assuming Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains third in the offensive order, who would be second? Would George Springer be the leadoff hitter?

Guys like Anthony Santander, Ernie Clement, Addison Barger, and Andres Gimenez would have to fight for playing time every day. The internal competition would be insane—and maybe a trade would take place to get out a bat for an arm.

Vladdy, who doesn't seem to mind seeing Tucker in town, would be more than well-connected, in any case.

Should this scenario ever come to pass, one has to wonder if it would prevent the Blue Jays from getting their hands on an excellent reliever as a free agent. After all, Ross Atkins can't sign everyone either. Right?

Robert Suarez is an important target for the club right now, according to Shi Davidi.

“The read of some agents involved with the Blue Jays is that Robert Suarez, the last established closer remaining in free agency, is their top target…” – Shi Davidi – Damon (@Damon98_) December 11, 2025

