Jacob Fowler is now with the Canadiens following his recall from the AHL.

The young goaltender is accompanying the team to Pittsburgh, and there's a good chance we'll see him in front of the cage against the Penguins on Thursday night.

At least, that's what Martin McGuire thinks,when he talked about it on 98.5 Sports on Wednesday night.

Recalled from Laval Rocket | “We have strong indications that Jacob Fowler will play tomorrow ” https://t.co/4hAGzjX8hw – 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) December 11, 2025

“We have strong indications that Jacob Fowler will play tomorrow” – Martin McGuire

This statement comes just hours after Martin St-Louis refused to reveal the identity of his starting goaltender for Thursday's game.

What may support McGuire's statement is the fact that Fowler took part in all the drills with the team at Wednesday morning's practice. He alternated with Samuel Montembeault, while Jakub Dobes worked individually with Éric Raymond.

And let's not forget that the Canadiens probably didn't call him up to be a spotter in the stands or on the bench.

We're talking about a young goaltender in full development, who needs to play to improve and gain experience. If the Habs needed an emergency replacement, Kaapo Kahkonen would have been the recalled goalie.

Using Fowler would have serious advantages. The young goalie would get NHL experience, while Montembeault and Dobes would get a break.

The Canadiens' two current goalkeepers could really use a break and a fresh start.

We'll keep an eye on the situation between now and the start of Thursday's game against the Penguins, but Jacob Fowler's NHL debut is to be expected.

