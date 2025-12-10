“The second time I saw Markov smile was when I took him to Chez Parée.”

Recently honored by the Canadiens, defenseman Andrei Markov is known for being a pretty serious guy.

If you see him smiling, keep this image in mind, because it won't happen often.

On the 60 podcast with José Théodore and LouisMorissette's 60, Patrice Brisebois recounted the first two times he was able to make Markov laugh.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by 60 avec le 60 (@60avecle60)

The first time was when Brisebois gave him the assist on his first goal with the Canadiens. Obviously, that's not surprising.

But the second time was the best!

Markov had smiled because Brisebois had taken him to Chez Parée.

Let's just say there are plenty of good reasons to smile in this establishment.

Now that's a warm welcome to Montreal!

As Théodore and Brisebois explained during the episode, Markov was always very funny, but in his own way. He was deadpan.

Even if he didn't smile often, Markov knew how to endear himself to teammates and Canadiens fans alike!

Overtime

– Gavin McKenna is not Corey Pronman's favorite.

Gavin McKenna is ahead of 3 prospects in Corey Pronman's (The Athletic) most recent rankings ahead of the 2026 draft! pic.twitter.com/TQqdyjmGDT – RDS (@RDSca) December 11, 2025

– Florian Xhekaj will get another shot at the NHL, that's for sure.

– Ouch.