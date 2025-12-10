Scott Boras: Toronto is one of the top five markets in MLB

Over the past few years, the Toronto Blue Jays have become a force to be reckoned with. More and more, they're being talked about as a top team in the majors, so much so that they're often linked to big names on the free-agent market.

We know that in the past, this wasn't the case, partly because the guys didn't want to go north of the border. But that's all changing.

And clearly, a World Series appearance will only help the Jays make that shift more credible. And Scott Boras's comments, made during Dylan Cease's introductory press briefing, are a good example.

The super-agent, who is an influential figure in the baseball world, noted that Toronto has everything it takes to be one of MLB's top five markets. And right now, in his eyes, the Jays are pretty good at it.

Hearing this from MLB's most influential agent is good news for the Jays.

Scott Boras says the Blue Jays should be a top-five type market in MLB and that “they are now reaching that pinnacle.” – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 9, 2025

Of course, we know that Boras has every incentive to flatter teams that want to spend in the right direction. The Blue Jays are one such team, as we know, and this may explain the agent's comments.

But in reality, it's true that Toronto has really pulled out all the stops in recent years to become a top-notch organization. And that's something Boras acknowledges: there's been a huge amount of work in this area.

The club has listened to the needs of the players and treats them with the utmost care. And that's a big factor.

Scott Boras on what has made the Blue Jays attractive to players: “They listen to what players wanted in amenities, what players wanted in technology to help them improve. … The facilities, certainly in the player community, are held as best in class. They've set an example.” – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) December 9, 2025

And now that the results are starting to come in, Toronto is suddenly becoming one of the most popular destinations for MLB players.

Dylan Cease, who was desperate to sign in Toronto, can confirm this. And no, he won't be the last.

