Problems in front of the net: Maybe it’s time to change goalie coaches

The goalkeeping situation in Montreal is difficult.

Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have, more often than not, performed poorly. Short of solutions, perhaps we should start thinking about changing goalkeeping coaches.

That's the debate Jean-Charles Lajoie and Tony Marinaro had Wednesday night on TVA Sports' JiC.

What's interesting is that both goalies have proven in the past that they're capable of playing at a high level in the NHL. But right now, nothing is working.

That's why it might be a good idea to make another call to goaltending coach Éric Raymond.

Raymond has been with the Canadiens since the 2021-22 season. He took over from Stéphane Waite, who was fired.

As Jean-Charles Lajoie explained on Wednesday night, Éric Raymond was hired by Marc Bergevin. So he's not really the “protégé” of Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes.

Worse still, Gorton had fired him during the 2019-20 season, when he was working with the Wolfpack and Rangers.

Eric Raymond hasn't necessarily done a bad job in recent years, but maybe it's time to see some change.

Lajoie and Marinaro even threw a name into the mix during their Wednesday night segment: Stéphane Waite.

It would feel weird to bring back the guy you fired a few years ago, but it wouldn't be a first in the history of the Canadiens.

The arrival of Jacob Fowler could shake things up in front of the Canadiens' net, but for now, it'll take a change.

