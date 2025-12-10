Practice: Jakub Dobes surplus to requirements, Jacob Fowler participates in all drills

The Canadiens practiced this morning.

Naturally, we were keeping an eye on the composition of the trios… but above all, we were keeping an eye on how the three goaltenders were going to get ice time.

Welcome back to the ménage à trois in front of the net. We just don't know how long it'll last.

What we do know, however, is that Jacob Fowler arrived early and always kept his net. Throughout practice, he looked like an NHL regular.

While Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes alternated, the prospect looked like a guy who could win the Calder to play tomorrow night against the Penguins.

Fowler and Monty on ice 1. Dobes on 2 with Eric Raymond. By the way: Fowler hasn't come out of his goal once since practice started. He has participated in every drill, while Monty and Doby have alternated. What does that mean for tomorrow? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/HGN19IgNCl – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 10, 2025

At some point, Dobes left. He went to sit on his team's bench – and it wasn't for the benefit of a sixth skater late in the game, let's face it.

He then made his way to ice #2. His goaltending coach, Eric Raymond, was with him.

Dobes is the extra goalie in practice pic.twitter.com/0U4sa8Xc1L – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 10, 2025

According to the Canadiens' press release, the goaltending order is as follows: Dobes, Fowler, and Montembeault. But don't take that for granted either.

We'll see who's playing tomorrow and who'll be in the stands.

Clearly, the Canadiens wanted to test Fowler this morning. And if they test him tomorrow, he'll be put in a position where he'll have to perform to help his team win.

Will he be up to the task if called upon?

The NHL is not a development league. And the Habs are no longer in the early days of rebuilding, when results (win or lose) didn't really matter.

If he plays, he'll have to perform.