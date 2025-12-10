Pete Alonso signs a $155 million contract with the Orioles

After Edwin Diaz yesterday and Brandon Nimmo in recent weeks, now the New York Mets have lost another piece of their team—and another crowd favorite.

The Baltimore Orioles have managed to secure the services of Pete Alonso for five years. He will earn $155 million ($31 million per season) in the Orioles organization.

BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make an already loaded AL East even better. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2025

The club obviously had money to spend, and now Pete Alonso has agreed to take it. I wonder if the Red Sox had a competitive offer on the table…

The Polar Bear joins a club in a tough division and a smaller-market club that has to deal with the fact that the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are in the division.

But at this price, it's well worth it.

Last year, Alonso failed to get the contract he wanted as a free agent and returned to the Mets for one year. He took the opportunity to rewrite the franchise's history book by becoming the club's all-time leading home run hitter.

The Mets, unwilling to give him more than three years, fell victim to his deal this year.

At $31 million (with no opt-out or deferred money), Alonso is not to be pitied. But he must ask himself which pitchers will make the difference for his new organization.

That aspect hasn't changed… even if he and Taylor Ward will energize the offense.

The Orioles were in the mix for Kyle Tucker, but that's probably no longer true. However, if Tucker wants to play left field, the Mets could use him at this point. Because right now, nothing is going right for the Mets.

