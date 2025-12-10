Nothing is going right for the Mets: fans are furious

The off-season isn't over. It really isn't.

But it's clear that the New York Mets are going to have some work to do to please their fans, but also to build a team to enjoy the best years of Francisco Lindor and his best friend Juan Soto.

Brandon Nimmo is gone for Marcus Semien. Pete Alonso (Orioles) and Edwin Diaz (Dodgers), meanwhile, took advantage of their autonomy to go break the bank elsewhere. And that's what disgusts fans.

In reality, the two situations are different, but they hurt New York fans. The Mets weren't close to Alonso's demands, and fans feel the right offer was on the table.

Baseball still can't believe it. Read more: https://t.co/i5vJaDJW9F pic.twitter.com/jti0z1pJd7 – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) December 10, 2025

And Diaz had a similar offer to stay in New York, but chose to leave, which put Mets fans in a tizzy.

No one is under more pressure than the Mets of Steve Cohen and David Stearns. The latter may have to step out of his comfort zone a bit to sign some guys, but hey.

If you're rational with all the free agents, you're going to finish third every time. – Andrew Friedman, Dodgers President

Will the club sign a big pitcher? Give up prospects to go get them? Will they give money to a free agent who wants to come and hit at Citi Field?

Outfielders Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker could bolster an outfield that needs it.

Cody Bellinger—like Alonso, a Boras client—is a better fit for the Mets now than ever before. – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 10, 2025

Meanwhile, the Orioles just gave $155M to a first baseman and they're still in the market to try to get their hands on a top pitcher.

Ryan Helsley… Taylor Ward… Pete Alonso… a potential big pitcher… the Orioles think they're the Mets, like.

Even after agreeing to terms with Pete Alonso, sources say the Orioles remain engaged with the top end of the starting pitching market. The Orioles have had talks with free agent LHP Framber Valdez. @MLBNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 10, 2025

Clearly, a big change is taking place in New York. Fans aren't used to seeing Steve Cohen lose players like this, but it looked like the core was going to change.

The failures of 2025 clearly hurt.

There's still a lot of work to be done. But will David Stearns get anywhere? Because I don't know how much free agents want to sign in New York right now.

I wouldn't rule out the Mets getting anywhere. But right now, the fans are angry because there's work to be done.

PMLB

Seranthony Dominguez in Boston?

Red Sox Have Shown Interest In Seranthony Domínguez https://t.co/deT6fX84Ai pic.twitter.com/pbLi1BKkha – MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) December 10, 2025

Rhys Hoskins linked to the Twins.

Sources: #MNTwins are exploring the mid-tier 1B market including names like Rhys Hoskins, Josh Bell and Ryan O'Hearn. https://t.co/m9ORCpMKQc – DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) December 10, 2025

Ketel Marte linked to Red Sox.

“I think [Marte] goes to the Red Sox. I think the Red Sox have got the pitching to get it done, we'll see what they do with Bregman. I think that Boston is saying ‘ya know what? We're not gonna wait all day for Bregman. Let's get Marte.'” – @BNightengalepic.twitter.com/lbe82JeDFU – Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) December 10, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.