MLB in brief: Paul Goldschmidt to the Mets? | Spencer Miles in Toronto
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Paul Goldschmidt with the Mets?

He could be Pete Alonso's replacement.

Spencer Miles in Toronto

He was claimed in the Class 5 draft, which is used to redistribute the talent of players stuck in the minors.

Brandon Lowe traded?

It's becoming increasingly possible.

Brad Keller in Toronto?

Could be.

Eugenio Suarez and the Red Sox

There's interest.

But Alex Bregman is still a big target.

