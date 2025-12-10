MLB in brief: Paul Goldschmidt to the Mets? | Spencer Miles in Toronto

Paul Goldschmidt with the Mets?
He could be Pete Alonso's replacement.
The Mets are considering free agent Paul Goldschmidt as a possible Pete Alonso replacement, per @timbhealey pic.twitter.com/ChBf4upOyg
– Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 10, 2025
Spencer Miles in Toronto
He was claimed in the Class 5 draft, which is used to redistribute the talent of players stuck in the minors.
OFFICIAL: We've selected RHP Spencer Miles from the Giants in the MLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Welcome to our #BlueJays family! pic.twitter.com/sKwDNC2FwR
– Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 10, 2025
Brandon Lowe traded?
It's becoming increasingly possible.
“A Brandon Lowe trade is increasingly likely in the coming days…”@jonmorosi has the latest on the potential trade market for second basemen.#MLBNHotStove | @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/6I5gc1R4Fx
– MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 10, 2025
Brad Keller in Toronto?
Could be.
Blue Jays reunions with Bassitt & Scherzer less likely now (but not impossible)
More with @ShiDavidi https://t.co/pNPPXUpIoq
– Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 10, 2025
Eugenio Suarez and the Red Sox
There's interest.
Eugenio Suarez is yet another infielder the Red Sox are showing interest in. Also: Bregman, Bichette, Okamoto, Polanco, Marte
– Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2025
But Alex Bregman is still a big target.
The Red Sox liked Pete Alonso, but prefer Alex Bregman, says @TimBHealey.
“They were in on Pete, and I thought it was gonna happen, to be honest.” pic.twitter.com/xI7P4TG3RA
– Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 10, 2025
This content was created with the help of AI.