MLB in brief: Paul Goldschmidt to the Mets? | Spencer Miles in Toronto

Paul Goldschmidt with the Mets?

He could be Pete Alonso's replacement.

The Mets are considering free agent Paul Goldschmidt as a possible Pete Alonso replacement, per @timbhealey pic.twitter.com/ChBf4upOyg – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 10, 2025

Spencer Miles in Toronto

He was claimed in the Class 5 draft, which is used to redistribute the talent of players stuck in the minors.

OFFICIAL: We've selected RHP Spencer Miles from the Giants in the MLB phase of the Rule 5 Draft. Welcome to our #BlueJays family! pic.twitter.com/sKwDNC2FwR – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) December 10, 2025

Brandon Lowe traded?

It's becoming increasingly possible.

“A Brandon Lowe trade is increasingly likely in the coming days…”@jonmorosi has the latest on the potential trade market for second basemen.#MLBNHotStove | @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/6I5gc1R4Fx – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 10, 2025

Brad Keller in Toronto?

Could be.

Blue Jays reunions with Bassitt & Scherzer less likely now (but not impossible) More with @ShiDavidi https://t.co/pNPPXUpIoq – Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 10, 2025

Eugenio Suarez and the Red Sox

There's interest.

Eugenio Suarez is yet another infielder the Red Sox are showing interest in. Also: Bregman, Bichette, Okamoto, Polanco, Marte – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 10, 2025

But Alex Bregman is still a big target.

The Red Sox liked Pete Alonso, but prefer Alex Bregman, says @TimBHealey. “They were in on Pete, and I thought it was gonna happen, to be honest.” pic.twitter.com/xI7P4TG3RA – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 10, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.