Martin St-Louis responded (rather) curtly to a question from Arpon Basu

Last night at the Bell Centre, the Canadiens played like crap against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The result? As a result, Martin St-Louis wasn't the happiest guy on earth at this morning's practice. The Habs head coach stopped practice (again) several times to talk to his players, and you could tell his energy wasn't super positive.

That's to be expected.

Martin St-Louis stopping practice, it's starting to become a habit… pic.twitter.com/FNl5XMO9te – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 10, 2025

But we also sensed after practice, during the question period with journalists, that the coach's energy wasn't upbeat.

Martin St-Louis challenged Arpon Basu after the latter told him about the club's youth. The journalist, referring to some of the captain's comments that were shared last night, asked St-Louis if the fact that the club was so young—especially with the recalls of Jacob Fowler, Adam Engström, and Owen Beck—was starting to be a concern in the coach's eyes.

And the coach's response was a little… curt:

Were we the youngest club to start the season? Yes? We had a 10-3-2 record. Was that a concern at the time? No? So why should it be now? – Martin St. Louis

Another day, another awkward exchange between Habs coach Marty St. Louis and reporter Arpon Basu pic.twitter.com/9i5tHMcxKF – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 10, 2025

It's clear that Martin St-Louis isn't happy with the team's latest results.

He didn't like the way his players responded last night, and it's not the first time this has happened in recent weeks either. At home, it's been really tough for the Canadiens lately… and we're beginning to wonder if it's partly the coach's system of play, which doesn't seem to be working as it should.

But no matter: right now, it seems to be difficult for everyone. We've already seen Martin St-Louis lose a little patience in front of the media, and there's a common denominator every time it happens: the club isn't performing up to its talent on the ice.

Clearly, we're in a situation like that right now… and it shows when you hear the coach talk like that.

Overtime

– He's off to play in Switzerland.

Derick Brassard returns to the game! https://t.co/srg9Noqr9H – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 10, 2025

– Wow.

He's leaving the Mets too. https://t.co/uHB07GlGt0 – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 10, 2025

– Reminder: Only four games tonight.

Wednesday's @NHL_on_TNT doubleheader opens with an Original Six showdown featuring Connor Bedard and Artemi Panarin before a Pacific Division clash between the @LAKings and @SeattleKraken caps the night. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/zdqdzs2W70 – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 10, 2025

– Of note.

Friendly reminder that the Flyers are NOT going to unload Christian Dvorak for future assets this season if they're in the mix for a playoff spot. This has been said publicly/reported many times. It's a waste of time to discuss, especially now with him playing so well. – Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) December 10, 2025

– Hmm… Nice?