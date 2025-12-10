Jacob Fowler: Martin St-Louis refuses to say who will be in goal tomorrow

After practice this morning, Martin St-Louis appeared before the media. And clearly, he looked like a guy who wanted to calm things down a bit.

How did he do that?

Among other things, he denied being angry at practice. He says he speaks loudly because he has a big group and everyone has to be able to hear him.

But above all, he defended his goalies.

He said his regulars don't always get the help they need in front of them, suggesting (publicly, at least) that he's not as dissatisfied with their work as fans may be.

He also took some pressure off Fowler, saying that he doesn't arrive as a savior and that he's there in part because he performed well down there.

In fact, he wouldn't confirm that the prospect would be making his NHL debut during the trip. We don't know who will be in goal tomorrow against Sidney Crosby's team.

Martin St. Louis says he's not sure when Jacob Fowler will play his first game for the #Habs – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 10, 2025

I expect Fowler to play his first NHL game during the trip. Will it be against the Penguins or the Rangers? Who knows.

One thing's for sure, though: Fowler skated before and after practice. And during, he didn't take a break… which is a good workload.

Jacob Fowler did a lot of extra after regular practice. He's seen here with Owen Beck, Jared Davidson, and Adam Engstrom. He finishes this sequence with a superb glove save. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Fowler #NHL pic.twitter.com/URNbZLN4mV – Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) December 10, 2025

One imagines that the Canadiens have a specific plan in mind regarding the prospect, but that the club is in no hurry to share it with media representatives.

Is it in the spirit of calming things down a bit around the goalie?

