Jacob Fowler is not going to solve all of the Canadiens’ problems

When you look at the Eastern standings, one thing is clear: the Canadiens are lucky to play in a division that isn't the strongest in the NHL.

Otherwise, the club wouldn't be in the famous mix.

The Habs are lucky that the Maple Leafs lost North Mitch Marner and that the Senators were forced to deal without Brady Tkachuk for a while, for example.

So it's not too late for the Habs… and that's exactly why Kent Hughes, after last night's thaw, issued a shocking wave of recalls.

Jacob Fowler, Adam Engstrom, and Owen Beck have been recalled.

While some may see this as a panic move (for Fowler, not the others), it's easy to understand that the Canadiens needed to send a message to the guys.

I wonder which goal was the final straw that made HuGo say: f*ck that, we're calling Fowler back.

Let's agree that Fowler wasn't recalled to warm up the bench. It's not like Kaapo Kahkonen a few days ago, when Samuel Montembeault was sick.

I expect to see the prospect play against the Penguins tomorrow. And if that happens, he'll make his Pittsburgh debut, just like Carey Price and Patrick Roy.

Patrick Roy's first start:

October 10, 1985 in Pittsburgh Carey Price's first start:

October 10, 2007 in Pittsburgh Jacob Fowler's first departure?

December 11, 2025 in Pittsburgh? – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) December 10, 2025

Fowler could help the other two goalies breathe a little easier in the coming days. And let's just say that's not a luxury right now.

Yesterday, both goalies gave up three goals apiece. And both gave away bad goals.

It's hard to argue that Sam Montembeault is playing at an NHL caliber level for the Habs right now. pic.twitter.com/gwDcWGhWst – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 10, 2025

But it's important to remember that Fowler can't fix everything. He can't single-handedly make every skater magically take his man defensively.

He's not the Savior with a capital S. Not in December 2025, anyway.

But what he can do is position himself better than Samuel Montembeault in front of the net. He can control his rebounds better than Jakub Dobes. It's avoiding nasty goals.

Because it needed a solution. It couldn't go on.

But even so, I'm surprised it's not Kahkonen, who was hired for his NHL experience. It really means that the Canadiens wanted their best possible option.

And what about the message to the guys with the three recalls? One would have been enough to get him on the road… and it could very well have been a guy like Marc Del Gaizo.

Rarely has an encore sent such a clear message. Because it wasn't just Fowler, Beck, and Engström who were recalled. Players will lose their place in the lineup if they don't get their act together. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 10, 2025

After weeks of playing without anyone pushing players in the butt, several guys are at risk of being replaced in tomorrow's lineup.

And that's no bad thing.

But the fact remains that the Habs are taking a risk. Fowler may be a gamer whose success has stuck with him wherever he goes for years, but the NHL is something else.

If he misses out, how will he respond mentally?

Obviously, the confidence boost from management will help. But we can't let the confidence he gained in Laval be destroyed by a few bad goals.

That's a risk, after all, with a young player.

But since we had to try something and it brings something positive to town, it's still cool news. And since Kent Hughes probably can't really go out and get a goalie, Fowler was one of only two options.

Fowler's recall will give the two regulars—one of whom will be in the stands—a break in the very short term. But I don't know if this will end up as a ménage à trois as it has in the past…

Keeping three goalies for almost a full season to protect Cayden Primeau from waivers and then trading Jake Allen to New Jersey looks like a big mistake now for the #Habs – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 10, 2025

extension

– The Canadiens' goalies will need to practice their moves.

– If you had told me a few months ago that Dobes and Fowler were going to be teammates in December, I would have said this: oh yes, Dobes was sent down?

– Jacob Fowler was recalled before David Reinbacher. Both were drafted in 2023.

– Goalie coach: Should Éric Raymond feel Marco Marciano's hot breath on his neck? The Rocket's goalie coach has an excellent reputation.

If you're Habs goalie coach Eric Raymond, it might be time to spruce up that CV, given the collapse of Habs goaltending this season. Also Marco Marciano is waiting in Laval. – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 10, 2025

– I expect Fowler to play tomorrow and I think the chances of Adam Engstrom being in uniform are good. But Owen Beck, I wouldn't necessarily be surprised if he's in the stands. I'm not saying it's going to happen, but I wouldn't be 100% surprised.

– That's exactly it: a change of plan because things are going badly.

Everybody has a plan until you get punched in the mouth. – Mike Tyson The Canadiens management acknowledged last night that this team has been punched in the mouth. The plan changed as a result. https://t.co/rJawdvUQHn – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 10, 2025

– Samuel Blais was ignored again. I get the feeling that the Habs don't necessarily want to call him back and unnecessarily start their waivers dial if he's there to be the 13th forward only. Beck is not eligible for waivers.

– Interesting.