Jacob Fowler has no NHL experience (and generally, that doesn’t help a goalie)

After last night's game against the Lightning, the Canadiens decided to recall Jacob Fowler.

The news came as a surprise because, before the start of the season, we didn't expect him to be recalled at the beginning of December. I'm willing to bet (a lot) that not many people had that on their respective bingo cards.

But that's where we are right now. And there are questions to be asked… because the kid is still young and doesn't have much pro experience.

Vincent Demuy is right, after all: good NHL goalies today spend time in the AHL to develop. This was the case with Dustin Wolf and Jesper Wallstedt… But it also happened with Yaroslav Askarov, who was seen as the world's best prospect in net for a while.

And we could name others like Connor Hellebuyck (88 games in the AHL), Thatcher Demko (107 games in the AHL), Linus Ullmark (118 games in the AHL)…

Far be it from me to spit in the soup about Jacob Fowler, and every journey is unique, but very few NHL goalies have managed to establish themselves with so little mileage behind the tie. 145 AHL games for Dustin Wolf, 110 AHL games for Jesper Wallstedt. – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) December 10, 2025

But at the extreme, there are guys who don't necessarily need much time in the AHL to establish themselves as good NHL goalies.

Carey Price, Roberto Luongo, Marc-André Fleury, Martin Brodeur, Jake Oettinger… These players make the list.

And they share something in common: they're calm in front of the net and can handle the pressure. As for Jacob Fowler, we're always talking about him as a guy who (rightly) thrives under pressure…

ICYMI – More examples. Price – Became an NHL regular at 20y 2m after 23 AHL games. Luongo – Played his first NHL game at 20. Played 29 AHL games. Fleury – Played 13 NHL games before the age of 19 with zero pro experience. The only goalies who get “ruined” by being called up …https://t.co/qm4dfeSNZf – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) December 10, 2025

Regardless of whether Fowler is ready or not: the Canadiens are going to have to rely on him soon.

Because let's face it: Fowler wasn't called up to warm the bench. He's expected to play tomorrow night in Pittsburgh… and if that happens, we're all going to want to see what he's got.

After all, we've been talking about him as the Habs' next #1 for a long time now. Have we reached that stage in the young goalie's progression?

We're about to find out…

Just landed in Pittsburgh, where I fully expect to see Jacob Fowler make his NHL debut tomorrow vs. the Penguins. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 10, 2025

