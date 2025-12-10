Hockey

Jacob Fowler has no NHL experience (and generally, that doesn’t help a goalie)
Marc-Olivier Cook
Jacob Fowler has no NHL experience (and generally, that doesn’t help a goalie)
Credit: YouTube

After last night's game against the Lightning, the Canadiens decided to recall Jacob Fowler.

The news came as a surprise because, before the start of the season, we didn't expect him to be recalled at the beginning of December. I'm willing to bet (a lot) that not many people had that on their respective bingo cards.

But that's where we are right now. And there are questions to be asked… because the kid is still young and doesn't have much pro experience.

Vincent Demuy is right, after all: good NHL goalies today spend time in the AHL to develop. This was the case with Dustin Wolf and Jesper Wallstedt… But it also happened with Yaroslav Askarov, who was seen as the world's best prospect in net for a while.

And we could name others like Connor Hellebuyck (88 games in the AHL), Thatcher Demko (107 games in the AHL), Linus Ullmark (118 games in the AHL)…

But at the extreme, there are guys who don't necessarily need much time in the AHL to establish themselves as good NHL goalies.

Carey Price, Roberto Luongo, Marc-André Fleury, Martin Brodeur, Jake Oettinger… These players make the list.

And they share something in common: they're calm in front of the net and can handle the pressure. As for Jacob Fowler, we're always talking about him as a guy who (rightly) thrives under pressure…

Regardless of whether Fowler is ready or not: the Canadiens are going to have to rely on him soon.

Because let's face it: Fowler wasn't called up to warm the bench. He's expected to play tomorrow night in Pittsburgh… and if that happens, we're all going to want to see what he's got.

After all, we've been talking about him as the Habs' next #1 for a long time now. Have we reached that stage in the young goalie's progression?

We're about to find out…


Overtime

– Wow…

– Attention all interested parties.

– Nice contest.

– Go Rocket!

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!