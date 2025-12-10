Jacob Fowler: Brendan Gallagher recalls Carey Price’s outstanding performance

At the moment, it feels like the Canadiens organization has a mandate for those who have been asked to speak publicly to the media: to take the pressure off Jacob Fowler's shoulders.

Jacob Fowler has not been made available to the media. The head coach refused to say when Fowler would play… and more to the point, that he was not a savior.

We know that.

And the players who did speak didn't exactly talk about him as if he were the greatest thing since sliced bread. And it's certainly not because they don't like his face…

Brendan Gallagher, in front of the media, was particularly keen to point out that Carey Price has been excellent in town, but that it wasn't easy for him in his early days. Some things didn't work out so well.

Brendan Gallagher was asked about the Montreal market and the possible pressure on Fowler: "One thing I can tell fans is to remember how good Carey Price was, but also how hard things were for him in the beginning."

Yes, you can read here that Gally, who knew Carey Price well (and was there in his big years, not just at the end), compared the prospect to one of the franchise greats.

But in reality, it's clear that the assistant captain was looking to take the pressure off his new teammate.

Everyone is aware that Fowler wasn't brought in, just like that, to give him an early Christmas present or to reward him for his good start to the season with the Rocket.

He's here because the two existing goalies can't stop a beach ball. And clearly, the Habs want to see what the American can do.

Pascal Vincent told us this morning that it was Kent Hughes himself who called Jacob Fowler to tell him the news of his recall to the Canadiens. The Rocket head coach later told Beck and Engstrom the good news.

Unfortunately, this happens every year.

From the Nordiques to a radio review of the P, BPM has clearly COOKed this fall!

We're excited to bring Robby Fabbri back on a one-year, two-way contract.

– Owen Beck learned of his recall in third gear last night.