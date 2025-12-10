Hockey

Jacob Fowler: Brendan Gallagher recalls Carey Price’s outstanding performance
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
At the moment, it feels like the Canadiens organization has a mandate for those who have been asked to speak publicly to the media: to take the pressure off Jacob Fowler's shoulders.

Jacob Fowler has not been made available to the media. The head coach refused to say when Fowler would play… and more to the point, that he was not a savior.

We know that.

And the players who did speak didn't exactly talk about him as if he were the greatest thing since sliced bread. And it's certainly not because they don't like his face…

Brendan Gallagher, in front of the media, was particularly keen to point out that Carey Price has been excellent in town, but that it wasn't easy for him in his early days. Some things didn't work out so well.

Yes, you can read here that Gally, who knew Carey Price well (and was there in his big years, not just at the end), compared the prospect to one of the franchise greats.

But in reality, it's clear that the assistant captain was looking to take the pressure off his new teammate.

Everyone is aware that Fowler wasn't brought in, just like that, to give him an early Christmas present or to reward him for his good start to the season with the Rocket.

He's here because the two existing goalies can't stop a beach ball. And clearly, the Habs want to see what the American can do.


– Owen Beck learned of his recall in third gear last night.

