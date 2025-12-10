Hockey

Injury: Jake Evans will see a doctor in Philadelphia, according to Luc Gélinas
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Injury: Jake Evans will see a doctor in Philadelphia, according to Luc Gélinas
Credit: NHL.com

At practice this morning, we were obviously keeping an eye on Jacob Fowler.

The goalie is the story of the hour in Montreal on the heels of his recall. He was eagerly awaited in Brossard, just before the club's departure for Pennsylvania.

He showed up 30 minutes before practice – and was quickly joined by the other two goalies. Owen Beck and Jared Davidson warmed him up with shots.

But it quickly became clear that there was a bigger story surrounding the Canadiens this morning.

According to Luc Gélinas, Jake Evans has been playing with a foot injury for several weeks. He'll be seeing a doctor in Philly.

Does this mean the center won't play tomorrow? Not necessarily. After all, the Canadiens have been playing him for weeks despite his injury.

It depends on what the specialist tells him, I guess.

We can expect Owen Beck to take his place at center if the Canadiens can't count on the veteran's services for the rest of the season.

Should Evans be absent, it would put pressure on Nick Suzuki. He'd be taking more face-offs, and his importance on the power play would be more obvious than ever.

If Evans couldn't play, Beck would be the club's 12th forward. There wouldn't be more competition up front to motivate the guys to hope to stay in the lineup.

That'll put colleague Maxime Truman in even more trouble, I imagine…


overtime

– When will he be back?

– Really?

– Of note.

– Logical.

– We're following this.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!