Corey Seager: Red Sox and Rangers in talks

The Red Sox are currently on the hunt for a quality bat or two, and seem to be talking to just about every team in Major League Baseball during the current winter meetings. While Ketel Marte and Isaac Paredes have been the names most frequently associated with the Red Sox in recent days, another name has surfaced.

According to Tim Healey of the Boston Globe, the Massachusetts team has held talks with the Texas Rangers regarding the services of shortstop Corey Seager, as the latter are looking to reduce their payroll.

The Red Sox discussed second baseman Ketel Marte with the Diamondbacks, shortstop Corey Seager with the Rangers, third baseman Isaac Paredes with the Astros, and outfielder Brendan Donovan with the Cardinals.

Seager's career includes five All-Star Game appearances and three Silver Slugger awards. He also maintained an OPS of .872 during his four years in Texas and an average of 6.2 bWAR per 162 games over the course of his career.

Seager's name circulated in New York and Atlanta earlier in the offseason.

With a handful of inexpensive young players on hand, which is what the Rangers will be looking for, if there's one team that can complete this kind of deal, it's the Sox.

Sure, Boston currently has Trevor Story on its roster, who is well-paid to be the everyday shortstop for the next two years, but Seager is the kind of player who would be willing to move to second base to accommodate his new team. In fact, Story could also find himself at second base, having said in the past that he'd do anything to help his team win.

Whether on the free agent or trade market, the Red Sox seem determined to add pieces to the puzzle.

