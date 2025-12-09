Hockey

Top 5: Four consecutive losses for the Lightning before facing the Habs
Raphael Simard
Last night, five games were played in the NHL.

I'm summarizing all the games in this top-5, then.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. First shutout for Dennis Hildeby

On Saturday night, the Habs were able to beat Dennis Hildeby.

But, the Habs' next opponents, the Lightning, weren't able to do it. Tampa Bay was blanked in Toronto.

29-save shutout.

The Torontonians won 2-0. In the process, they handed the Lightning their fourth consecutive loss.

Morgan Rielly, who scored a fine goal, and Auston Matthews were the Leafs' scorers.

But it wasn't the offensive play that caught my attention. Rather, it was the numerous skirmishes.

Subsequently, Bobby McMann received a match penalty for his gesture towards Oliver Bjorkstrand.

And Dakota Joshua and Maxwell Crozier went at it with a man fight.

2. Mats Zuccarello picked up by Vince Dunn

The Kraken hosted the Wild last night, and for the occasion, they wore their beautiful alternate uniforms.

Vince Dunn set the tone late in the first period with a big check on Mats Zuccarello. I don't know how he got up.

Still, the Norwegian had the last laugh, as the Wild prevailed by a score of 4-1.

Take a look here at one of the goals scored by the visitors. What a deflection!

Joel Eriksson Ek was definitely the best player on the ice.

No one collected more than one point, except him, who scored three.

3. Four straight games with a goal for James van Riemsdyk

The Canucks' miserable season continued yesterday.

The Red Wings made short work of Vancouver, 4-0.

After a James Van Riemsdyk goal – his fourth in a row – the Wings scored two goals in 37 seconds.

I have a feeling that Quinn Hughes won't finish the season in Vancouver if it goes on like this.

Back to the winners, winner John Gibson was perfect, stopping all 39 shots aimed at him.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka was in charge of the attack, picking up two assists.

4. One last one in front of his mother (during the mothers' trip) for Anze Kopitar

As we all know, this is Anze Kopitar's last season on the Bettman circuit.

It's also the last Mother's Day for Anze's mother, Mateja.

He spoiled her with a goal and a 1293rd career point.

The Slovenian still has 15 points in 25 games this season.

He would have had a few more good seasons in him, in my opinion.

Los Angeles finally won against the Mammoth 4-2. Kevin Fiala stood out with two assists, including this one on Joel Armia's goal.

Speaking of Armia, the former Habs man scored two goals in the win.

Here's his second.

In defeat, Clayton Keller scored and, of course, dedicated the goal to his late father.

Beautiful moment.

5. Flames still undefeated in their alternate jersey

I don't know what it is about their alternate jerseys, but let's just say the Flames are on fire when they wear them.

Yesterday, they won again 7-4 and are undefeated in three games with these jerseys.

Calgary stunned Buffalo in offensive territory.

The visitors may have closed the gap to one goal late in the game, but it obviously wasn't enough.

Yegor Sharangovich and Nazem Kadri led the charge for Calgary, collecting three points each.

In fact, Kadri was quite proud of his team after the game.


Extension

– Good thing he's here.

– Players who scored two or more points yesterday.

– 10 teams in action tonight.

