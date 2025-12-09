There are no untouchables on the Tigers

Finally, the free agent market took off this morning (Tuesday) with the signings of Kyle Schwarber to the Philadelphia Phillies and Edwin Diaz to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Things are likely to move quickly from here on in, and this may have an impact on the trade market.

Speaking of trades, the Detroit Tigers have made their intentions known. Indeed, when asked about the Michigan organization's strategy regarding trade offers, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris gave an interesting answer at the MLB Winter Meetings.

The clearest way to answer that is that I don't believe in untouchable players at any level. That's not a comment on Tarik Skubal, it's more a general approach to building a winning organization. My job is to improve this team, which means I have to listen to every opportunity, no matter how likely or unlikely it is to come to fruition. I have to listen because we have to improve as an organization. That's our approach.

While these words leave plenty of room for interpretation, the fact that the Tigers are listening to trade offers concerning everyone, including Tarik Skubal, makes us think more than ever that the best pitcher on the Manfred circuit will be sent to other climes sooner rather than later.

“My job is to make this organization better, which means that I need to listen to every opportunity.” Tigers President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris joins #MLBTonight to talk Tarik Skubal and more from the #WinterMeetings. MLB Network x @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/Ug0LOvWJ7i – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 9, 2025

The Tigers have made the playoffs two years in a row, so a deal involving Skubal's services would shock many. But, as he enters his final season under team control, Detroit can't afford to lose him for absolutely nothing, as the Los Angeles Angels did with Shohei Ohtani.

It now remains to be seen whether the ace pitcher will move this winter, or whether the Tigers will start with their colt in 2026.

