Despite the fact that the New York Yankees' lineup is a little too left-handed offensively, they continue to be in the running to bring Cody Bellinger back to the Bronx, another left-handed hitter.

This means a deal could be in the works in the next few days, perhaps even involving the services of Jazz Chisholm Jr. according to general manager Brian Cashman himself.

Chisholm is someone who I think is part of the solution right now, someone who has made us better. He's above average. But at the same time, whether it's third base, second base, first base, catcher, center field… they're all left-handed. Again, we'll be open-minded. They're all individually good players. We acquired them for a reason, because we wanted them, and they've been productive with us. But the job is to be open-minded about everything, no matter what.

Jazz was impressive in 2025, when he was healthy, finishing with a total of 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases.

Admittedly, it would be hard to part with Chisholm, as he's the Bombardiers' best infielder. But Cashman will have some tough decisions to make before entering the next campaign, and the second cushion player could be one of them, especially since he could become free as a bird after the 2026 season and doesn't appear to be on the verge of signing a long-term contract extension.

The Yankees obviously have the best right-handed hitter in all of MLB in captain Aaron Judge, but after that it's very thin on that front, with Giancarlo Stanton finding himself on the injured list more often than not. This imbalance still leaves them vulnerable on the offensive side of the ball, and a quality right-handed bat would do New York a world of good.

You have to pay to receive.

